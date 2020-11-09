ZoomInfo (NASDAQ:ZI) shares climb 3.4% AH following Q3 beats and an upside full-year forecast.

For Q3, revenue was up 56% Y/Y to $123.4M ($6.23M above estimates) and EPS was $0.11, two cents above estimates.

Allocated combined receipts were up 41% Y/Y to $123.6M.

Cash flow from operations totaled $53M with unlevered FCF of $59.8M.

ZI closed the quarter with more than 720 customers with ACV of $100K or greater.

“We delivered another quarter of record results, as more customers than ever modernized their go-to-market motions with ZoomInfo’s data and insights platform,” says CEO Henry Schuck. “In the third quarter, we added a record number of new customers, drove record expansion with our largest clients, and launched new platform enhancements. With a model that combines durable growth and profitability and a team that is executing on all fronts, we are seeing momentum across all areas of the business. This momentum gives us even more confidence that we can capitalize on the many growth opportunities ahead.”

For Q4, ZoomInfo sees revenue of $129-131M (consensus: $122.41M) and EPS of $0.09-0.10 (consensus: $0.09).

For the year, ZI sees revenue of $465-467M (was: $451-455M; consensus: $454.09M) and EPS of $0.31-0.32 (was: $0.29-0.30; consensus: $0.30).

Press release.

