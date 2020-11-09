Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) will get total cash consideration of ~$135M in a transaction with Everstream Solutions LLC.

Uniti will enter into two 20-year IRU lease agreements with Everstream on Uniti-owned fiber that spans eight states.

Uniti will also sell to Everstream a portion of Uniti Fiber's Northeast operations and certain dark fiber IRU contracts acquired as part of the Windestream settlement.

In addition to the upfront proceeds, Uniti will get fees of ~$3m per year from Everstream over the initial 20-year term of the IRU lease agreements.

Uniti adjusts its 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $812M-$821M, up from $804M-$813M in its guidance issued in August; consensus estimate is $814.2M.

Sees adjusted FFO for $381M-$390M vs. the prior range of $380M-$388M; consensus is $389M.

New guidance reflects its settlement agreement Windstream, transaction-related costs and other items reported in Q3, and other business unit-level revisions.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 42 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 38 cents and 47 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue of $258.8M vs. consensus of $259.2M and $263.6M in the year-ago quarter.

