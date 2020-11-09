Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) has made substantial progress in resolving tens of thousands of remaining claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, court appointed mediator Kenneth Feinberg says.

Feinberg spoke via Zoom at a hearing in San Francisco federal court, where a judge still oversees nearly 2,000 unresolved cases over glyphosate-based Roundup; other cases are in state courts.

U.S. District Judge Chhabria previously paused the federal litigation and gave Bayer until Nov. 2 to settle.

Bayer last week increased the projected cost of future Roundup claims to $2B and took a 9.25B ($10.9B) writedown in its crop science business.