National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) collected 96.2% of contractual rents due for Q3 and 97.8% of contractual rents due for October 2020.

Q3 normalized FFO per share of $1.42 vs. $1.41 consensus, $1.35 in Q2 and $1.42 in the year-ago quarter.

After the end of Q3, NHI reached an agreement with Bickford to defer a portion of their November rent with optional deferrals for December and January with repayments beginning in June 2021.

Continues negotiations with Bickford for the potential sale of nine properties currently leased to Bickford.

Q3 revenue of $84.3M vs. $82.9M consensus, $84.2M in Q2 and $81.7M in the year-ago quarter.

"NHI has expected some additional deferrals as we move into 2021 and we've worked hard to position the Company and its balance sheet in anticipation of further stresses, but we do not believe these conditions are permanent and the suffered occupancy losses will begin to resolve themselves sometime in 2021," said President and CEO Eric Mendelsohn.

Conference call on Nov. 10 at 12:00 PM ET.

