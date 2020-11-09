Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) gains 1.5% in after-hours trading after Q3 core FFO of 26 cents per share exceeds the consensus of 19 cents.

Compares with 21 cents in Q2 and 35 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 was $126.7M vs. consensus estimate of $124.3M, up from $123.3M in Q2 and $120.2M in the year-ago quarter.

For Q3 recurring rental revenue after rent deferrals, APTS collects 99.0% for multifamily-housing portfolio, 96.5% for grocery-anchored retail, and 99.8% for office portfolio.

For October, the REIT collected 96.5% of rent due from grocery-anchored retail, 98.5% of rent due from multifamily tenants, 98.9% from student housing, and 99.8% from office tenants, all adjusted for rent deferrals.

Q3 same-store multifamily NOI growth was 0.1% Y/Y.

Q3 same-store multifamily average physical occupancy was 95.6%, unchanged from a year ago.

Conference call on Nov. 10 at 11:00 AM ET.

