Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) -3.1% after-hours as it reports a larger than expected quarterly loss - its fourth straight - hit by sharply lower crude oil prices.

Occidental's Q3 GAAP net loss totaled $3.8B, or $4.07/share, compared with a loss of $912M, or $1.08/share, a year ago.

The quarter included a ~$2.4B one-time charge related to Occidental's equity investment in Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) and $700M of losses related to sales of Colombia assets and some acreage in Wyoming, Colorado and Utah.

Q3 total production increased 11.2% to 1.24M boe/day, while the average price it received for crude oil plunged 31.5% to $38.67/bbl.

The company says it plans to add four rigs to total seven in the Permian Basin by the end of this year.