Safehold starts 600K-share public offering, plans private placement to iStar

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) starts a public offering of 600,000 shares of its common stock and plans to grant underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 90,000 shares.

Concurrent with the completion of the public offering, Safehold will sell to iStar (NYSE:STAR), in a private placement, a number of shares of common stock equal to 65% of the total number of shares sold in the public offering and the concurrent private placement up to a maximum aggregate purchase price of $65M at the public offering price per share.

Safehold plans to use the proceeds to make additional investments in ground leases, to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, and for general corporate purposes.

The offering and private placement use a similar structure as its May 2020 public offering and placement.