Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) is down 5% after-hours, as it announced the implementation of a 1-for-12 reverse share split of its common shares.

The 1-for-12 reverse share split will be effective as of 5:00 p.m. ET on November 19, 2020, and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market opening on November 20, 2020.

This will reduce the total number of outstanding Common Shares from 170,582,021 to 14,215,168.

Civeo’s outstanding Class A Series 1 preferred shares price will be automatically increased to $39.60 per preferred share (previously it was $3.30 per preferred share) to reflect the split.