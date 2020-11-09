Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) is in talks with the German government over an aid package for its struggling steel unit worth at least €5B ($5.9B), well exceeding the company's current market value, Bloomberg reports.

Chancellor Merkel's government has signaled a willingness to provide financial support to shore up the unit and ensure future domestic production of an environmentally friendly form of steel, according to the report.

The company and politicians are said to be exploring ~€2B in liquidity from a government fund and at least €3B in grants.

Liberty Steel Group recently made a non-binding indicative offer to acquire Thyssenkrupp's steel operations.