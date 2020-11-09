BTIG analyst Mark Palmer upgrade Square (NYSE:SQ) to Buy from Neutral on Q3 showing faster-than-expected Seller recovery and Cash App's continued pandemic-driven momentum.

"The role that SQ’s Cash App has played in facilitating the direct deposit of stimulus payments to unbanked and underbanked customers enabled the company to report that the app had 39mm users as of September 30, a figure equal to more than 10% of the U.S. population," Palmer writes.

An $800M-$850M marketing and sales campaign planned for after the holidays should boost both Cash App and Seller ecosystems, he adds.

"We believe the success of Cash App opens the door for SQ to expand from a payment system to a much more comprehensive platform offering a wide array of services in the manner of China’s Alipay."

Meanwhile, SQ's Seller platform demonstrates its customers' ability to adapt to challenges stemming from the pandemic, Palmer added.

Square's total return over the past year outperforms rival PayPal and the S&P 500:

Palmer's Buy rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Neutral and aligns with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Bullish (14 Very Bullish, 6 Bullish, 17 Neutral, 3 Bearish, 2 Very Bearish).

Previously: Square surges 12% after earnings, Citi upgrade, numerous price target increases (Nov. 6)