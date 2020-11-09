Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has received emergency use authorization form the FDA for bamlanivimab, a treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients.

Lilly says it will begin shipping the treatment immediately to AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), which will distribute it as directed by the government's allocation program. The government will allocate 300,000 doses to high-risk patients at no out-of-pocket cost.

Safety and effectiveness continue to be evaluated, but bamlanivimab was shown in clinical trials to reduce COVID-19 hospitalization and ER visits in patients at high high risk for disease progression within 28 days after treatment when compared to placebo.

It's not authorized for patients who are hospitalized, or require oxygen therapy.