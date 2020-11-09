The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals issues an immediate stay of Mountain Valley Pipeline's stream and wetland crossing permits in southern West Virginia and Virginia.

The order will block construction across waterways for months while the appeal plays out.

Eight conservation groups had filed a challenge of the September reissuance by the Army Corps of Engineers of two Nationwide Permit 12 approvals that would authorize MVP to trench through streams, rivers and wetlands in the two states.

Mountain Valley is owned by units of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO).