Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is in advanced talks with Boeing (NYSE:BA) and aircraft lessors to acquire as many as 30 "white tail" 737 MAX jets - new jets that have lost their original buyers - Bloomberg reports.

The largest MAX customer is not seeking to pad its order book in a depressed market: Any of the aircraft that Southwest accepts from storage at Boeing would replace a similar number of the 249 planes that the airline already ordered, according to the report.

Boeing also reportedly has approached United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) about taking some of the planes that lack buyers.

Of the ~450 MAX jets built during the flying ban, nearly 25% are said to be white tails.

Boeing shares soared to a 13% gain in today's trade after Pfizer and BioNTech reported a 90% effective rate for their COVID-19 vaccine, lifting hopes for an eventual recovery in air travel.