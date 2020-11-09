The European Union's decision to impose 15% tariffs on Boeing (NYSE:BA) is a threat to the deployment of the company's MAX jets in Europe, says the CEO of aircraft lessor Air Lease (NYSE:AL).

"This reciprocal tariff imposed by the EU on the importation of Boeing aircraft is a threat to MAX deployment into Europe, a key MAX and 787 marketplace," Air Lease CEO John Plueger said on his company's earnings conference call.

Air Lease has five MAX planes due to be delivered to Europe by the end of 2021, although the schedule is subject to change, Plueger said.

The EU earlier today said it would impose tariffs on up to $4B of U.S. imports in retaliation for U.S. subsidies for Boeing, about a week before regulators are expected to clear the 737 MAX for service after a 19-month safety grounding.

Plueger also said a COVID-19 vaccine may improve the short-term outlook of carriers that otherwise face a difficult few quarters ahead, adding that airline lease repayments are on track, with ~$60M recovered so far.