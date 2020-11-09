Boeing (NYSE:BA) +4.3% after-hours as the Federal Aviation Administration reportedly is in the final stages of reviewing proposed changes to the 737 MAX and is set to lift its grounding order on the plane as early as Nov 18.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson says only that he expects "this process will be finished in the coming days, once the agency is satisfied that Boeing has addressed" safety issues involved in two fatal crashes.

Boeing shares soared 13.7% in today's trade as aviation and aerospace related names enjoyed broad gains following Pfizer's reported 90% effective rate for its COVID-19 vaccine.