Brazil's health regulator says it suspended clinical trials for Sinovac Biotech's (NASDAQ:SVA) coronavirus vaccine because of a "severe adverse effect" in a final-stage trial, marking the first serious setback for any of China's rapidly developed COVID-19 shots.

The health regulator, Anvisa, did not specify whether the incident occurred in Brazil - where trials are being conducted - or in another country.

China already has started administering vaccines, including Sinovac's, to hundreds of thousands of people under an expansive emergency use approval, making the prospect of a safety issue being detected at this stage more concerning.

Just three weeks ago, preliminary results indicated Sinovac's Coronavac had appeared to be safe in a late-stage clinical trial in Brazil.