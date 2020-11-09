Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +8.4% ) rides today's wave of energy gainers even as Argus Research downgrades shares to Hold from Buy, citing the continued negative effects of the pandemic on the company's near-to-intermediate business operations.

"While MMP has handled [the pandemic] better than most companies in our universe of coverage, we believe growth prospects have taken a pause and we await further clarity on a rebound," Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky writes.

In particular, with E&P operators pulling back activities and curtailing production in response to sharply lower commodity pricing and demand, Selesky says Magellan faces a potential decline in volumes through its facilities and difficulties in improving earnings from volume and pricing growth.

In a bullish report published recently on Seeking Alpha, Brad Thomas says Magellan - prior to today - was "trading at a ridiculously attractive 7x next year's cash flow with a mouth-watering 11.2% yield."