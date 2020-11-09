Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) has taken the step of a statement denying that it's in any talks to acquire HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), as reported after the close today.

"While it is the Company's practice to not comment on rumors or speculation, we believe it is important to note that Lowe's is not in discussions with HD Supply and we have no plans to pursue a transaction with them," the company says, adding that it doesn't intend to offer further comment.

HD Supply rose as much as 25.7% in the immediate wake of the postmarket report of Lowe's interest.

Lowe's issued its denial release with minutes left in the after-hours trading session, and HDS settled down for last quotes at $45.40, just a 3.8% postmarket gain .