Asian markets edge higher on vaccine hopes

Japan +0.08%. Japan economy minister Nishimura confirms drawing up a further economic package.
China +0.12%. CPI +0.5% vs. +0.8% consensus, fell to its lowest level in a decade. That gives Beijing room to spend more heavily and ease access to credit further if necessary to support an economic recovery that is gathering strength. PPI -2.1% Y/Y vs. 1.9% consensus.
Hong Kong +0.62%, led by finance sector.
Australia +0.53%. Business confidence 5 vs. -4 prior, business conditions 1 vs. 0 prior.
Nasdaq closed the day in red down 1.5%, Dow up 3%, S&P up 1.2% after rising sharply earlier on the enthusiasm of a vaccine possible getting emergency use authorization this month. U.S. Futures Dow -0.60%. Nasdaq -0.63%. S&P -0.64%.
Key events ahead: France unemployment rate, France industrial production, U.K. employment rate.