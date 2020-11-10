Asian markets edge higher on vaccine hopes

Japan +0.08% . Japan economy minister Nishimura confirms drawing up a further economic package.

China +0.12% . CPI +0.5% vs. +0.8% consensus, fell to its lowest level in a decade. That gives Beijing room to spend more heavily and ease access to credit further if necessary to support an economic recovery that is gathering strength. PPI -2.1% Y/Y vs. 1.9% consensus.

Hong Kong +0.62% , led by finance sector.

Australia +0.53% . Business confidence 5 vs. -4 prior, business conditions 1 vs. 0 prior.

Nasdaq closed the day in red down 1.5% , Dow up 3% , S&P up 1.2% after rising sharply earlier on the enthusiasm of a vaccine possible getting emergency use authorization this month. U.S. Futures Dow -0.60% . Nasdaq -0.63% . S&P -0.64% .

Key events ahead: France unemployment rate, France industrial production, U.K. employment rate.