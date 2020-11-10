Founded in 2011, Israel based CloudAlly is a pioneer of enterprise-grade, SaaS cloud backup and recovery solutions.

For the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2020, CloudAlly is expected to generate ~$8.0M in ARR (standalone basis).

CloudAlly expands Zix’s (NASDAQ:ZIXI) product suite into Microsoft Office 365 backup, filling growing demand from AppRiver’s MSP channel and Zix’s value-added reseller and direct channels.

In connection with the acquisition, Zix modified its existing senior secured term loan by adding additional borrowings of $35.0M.

On a pro forma basis, taking into effect the CloudAlly acquisition, as of Dec. 31, 2020, Zix expects to have over $20.0M of cash and cash equivalents and total long-term debt of $212.1M.

Press Release

Previously: Zix EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Nov. 9)