India's competition watchdog is going after Google (GOOG, GOOGL), ordering an in-depth investigation into the links between the tech giant's mobile app store and its payment service.

The regulator already did an initial review which found that Google was unfairly squeezing out competitors when it required customers to use Google Pay to buy apps or make in-app payments in the mobile Play Store.

Indian app developers have been complaining about Google's Play Store rules and the competition commission called it a denial of market access for competing apps and leveraging on the part of Google.

The in-depth investigation is expected to last 60 days and would take aim at one of Google's most promising businesses in India, where it is engaged in a battle with rival payment apps, including one from Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Just a week ago, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) also won a long-delayed approval to launch a payments service through WhatsApp in India.

Responding to the new probe, Google denied it was taking advantage of any market dominance through its Android OS and Play Store.