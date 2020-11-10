"The recently released state guidelines put us in limbo regarding a reopening timeline in the foreseeable future," Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in a memo.

As a result, Disney (NYSE:DIS) is "in the untenable situation of having to institute additional furloughs for our executive, salaried and hourly cast. We expected to be able to open our parks in Anaheim, given our proven ability to operate with responsible health and safety protocols as we have in all of our other theme parks around the world, but unfortunately this has not been the case."

The company already laid off 28,000 employees in September, mostly across Disney's U.S. theme parks, in California and Florida, and has blasted the Golden State's coronavirus guidelines as "unworkable." Chairman Bob Iger also resigned from California's coronavirus economic task force.

Disney's theme parks in Florida and those outside the U.S. reopened earlier this year without seeing new major coronavirus outbreaks. Internationally, Disneyland Paris was forced to close again late last month when France imposed a new lockdown, though the company's theme parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo remain open.