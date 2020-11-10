CBS's (NASDAQ:VIAC) unscripted shows, including Survivor, Big Brother and Love Island, will have casts at least 50% Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) beginning with the 2021-22 season.

The network also said it plans to allocate at least a quarter of its annual reality development budget to projects created or co-created by BIPOC producers.

"The reality TV genre is an area that’s especially underrepresented, and needs to be more inclusive across development, casting, production and all phases of storytelling," said George Cheeks, president and CEO for the CBS Entertainment Group.

CBS has also mandated that its writers' rooms must be staffed with a minimum of 40% BIPOC representation with the goal of increasing that number to 50% in the 2022-23 season.