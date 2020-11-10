Boris Johnson is vowing to press ahead with legislation designed to override the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland after the U.K.'s House of Lords voted late Monday to remove the most controversial parts of the Internal Market Bill.

While the government has admitted the legislation breaches part of the Northern Ireland protocol, Downing Street says the clauses are necessary to give domestic power over the EU if it threatened the Good Friday agreement.

The latest drama comes as EU and British negotiators enter their final week of trade talks ahead of a Nov. 15 deadline, after which the U.K. risks a disorderly exit from the single market at year-end.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, IRL, EIRL, OTC:GBB, EWUS, HEWU, FKU, FLGB, DGBP, UGBP, ZGBR