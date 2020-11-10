FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.77 misses by $0.01 ; GAAP EPS of -$3.03 misses by $2.27 .

Revenue of $25.2M (-38.0% Y/Y) misses by $14.65M .

Backlog on September 30, 2020 totaled 1,776 railcars, including 100 railcars ordered during the quarter, with an aggregate value of approximately $195M.

"We completed the acquisition of the remaining portion of the Castaños joint venture, successfully started production, achieved our Association of American Railroads (“AAR”) plant certifications, and are starting to ship to customers this week," said Jim Meyer, President and CEO.

Press Release