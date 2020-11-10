Calling it "the next generation of gaming," Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is scheduled today to launch the Xbox Series X ($500), as well as its digital-only little brother, the Series S ($300).

The livestream of the event can be joined through YouTube, Twitch, or Facebook Gaming starting at 2 p.m. ET.

The release comes just days before Sony (NYSE:SNE) unveils the PS5 ($500), with the two competing for speed and dazzling graphics.

While the Series X is being touted as the most powerful console on the market and a value proposition due to Xbox Game Pass, Sony has focused on increasing the feeling of immersion in games with its new DualSense controller.

PlayStationheads into the new era of gaming having come out top, significantly outselling its rivals: PS4 - 112.4M, Nintendo Switch - 63M, Xbox One - 52.8M.