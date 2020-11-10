An operating company of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) since 2011, Beckman Coulter announces the launch of its Access SARS-CoV-2 Immunoglobulin M (IgM) assay in countries accepting the CE Mark.

The new IgM antibody test demonstrated 99.9% specificity with 1,400 negative samples and 98.3% sensitivity at 15-30 days post-symptom onset.

Beckman Coulter is also developing a SARS-CoV-2 antigen test and quantitative IgG assay. The antibody assays and other planned SARS-CoV-2 offerings run on the organisation's immunoassay analysers, including the DxI 800 high-throughput analyser, which is capable of processing 200 samples per hour.

"Our new SARS-CoV-2 IgM assay provides information about an individual's immune status with a positive predictive value of 95.5% in a population with disease incidence as low as 3%," said Julie Sawyer Montgomery, President of Beckman Coulter.

The full suite of testing solutions, including the IgM & IgG assays currently available and the antigen and quantitative IgG assay are under development.

The IgM assay detects antibodies that may emerge earlier in the course of infection, while the IgG test detects antibodies associated with the longer-term immune response. Both the assays can identify antibodies in asymptomatic individuals.