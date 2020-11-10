European regulators today will announce formal antitrust charges against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) over how it uses data about the merchants on its platform, according to the FT.

At the heart of the case is the company's dual position as a retailer that sells goods but also acts as a marketplace for third-party vendors.

Amazon has downplayed antitrust concerns in the past, noting that many retailers have their own private label offerings, and that online sales represent only a small slice of the overall retail sector.

Over in the U.S., Amazon is part of a group of companies under scrutiny by the House Judiciary Committee. The DOJ and FTC have also launched antitrust probes against the company.