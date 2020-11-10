Adient (NYSE:ADNT) now expects fiscal Q4 revenue of ~$3.6B (prior:$3.3B-$3.5B) vs. a consensus of $3.61B.

Q4 adj. EBITDA excluding equity income of ~$200M, significantly higher compared with previously issued guidance of between $130-140M

Q4 FCF of ~$450M (comprised and defined as operating cash flow of ~$520M less capital expenditures of ~$70M), higher compared with previously issued guidance of between $300-400M.

Cash and cash equivalents of ~$1.7B at Sept. 30, 2020; total liquidity of ~$2.5B.

Adient to release results for the Q420 on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, prior to the market open.