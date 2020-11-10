Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has priced upsized private offering of $800M of its 0.50% exchangeable senior debentures due 2050.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase additional Debentures in of up to $120M.

The Debentures, as well as the associated cash proceeds, will be attributed to the Liberty SiriusXM tracking stock group.

Interest will be payable quarterly on March 1, June 1, September 1 and December 1 of each year, commencing March 1, 2021.

Offering is expected to close on November 12.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.