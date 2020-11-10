Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) announce positive topline results from the Phase 3 NAVIGATOR trial evaluating investigational medicine tezepelumab compared to placebo in patients with severe asthma.

The NAVIGATOR trial met the primary endpoint with tezepelumab added to standard of care (SoC) demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction compared to placebo plus SoC in the annualized asthma exacerbation rate (AAER) over 52 weeks in the overall patient population, regardless of eosinophil count.

SoC was medium or high dose inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) plus at least one additional controller medication with or without oral corticosteroids (OCS).

Tezepelumab was very well tolerated and preliminary analyses show no clinically meaningful differences in safety results between the tezepelumab and placebo groups.

Tezepelumab blocks the action of thymic stromal lymphopoietin, an epithelial cytokine that plays a key role across the spectrum of asthma inflammation.

Results from the NAVIGATOR trial will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

Earlier in 2020, Amgen and AstraZeneca updated the 2012 collaboration agreement for tezepelumab. Both companies will continue to share costs and profits equally after payment of mid-single-digit royalty to Amgen.

AstraZeneca continues to lead development and Amgen continues to lead manufacturing.