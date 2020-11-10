Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) has signed a strategic partnership with Beijing Moji Fengyun Technology, a leading weather service platform in China, to enhance push notification services and accelerate user growth.

The partnership will leverage Aurora Mobile’s industry-leading technical capabilities and years of expertise in the mobile developer services sector, and will allow the Company to provide Moji Weather with stable, efficient, secure, and intelligent push services that optimize user experience, increase user engagement and retention, and promote a mutually beneficial relationship for Moji Weather and its users.

The company will further explore other strategic partnerships to help them grow and improve operational and monetization efficiency.