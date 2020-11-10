Pandemic favorites continue pullback after vaccine and treatment news

Alongside the Pfizer/BioNTech positive preliminary vaccine results from Monday morning, last night, Eli Lilly received emergency use authorization from the FDA for its Covid-19 antibody treatment.

Cyclical stocks led the advance yesterday, with the Dow surging more than 1,600 points at one point, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.5% as investors rotated portfolios and dumped popular stay-at-home plays like Zoom Video, Netflix and Shopify.

Futures at 6:00 a.m. ET: Dow +0.4% ; S&P 500 -0.5% ; Nasdaq -1.8% . Pandemic and WFH favorites continue to sell off, with Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Peloton, and Zoom among those lower premarket.

Tensions over the size of a coronavirus stimulus package also resurfaced as lawmakers reconvened following the election, while President Trump continues to challenge the results of the national vote.