Stocks continue pullback after big vaccine gains

A global rally, triggered by Pfizer and BioNTech's announcement of a successful COVID-19 vaccine trial, continued to lose steam overnight after ending Monday's session off highs that saw some of the biggest intraday jumps since April.

Cyclical stocks led the advance, with the Dow surging more than 1,600 points at one point, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.5% as investors rotated portfolios and dumped popular stay-at-home plays like Zoom Video, Netflix and Shopify.

Futures at 6:00 a.m. ET: Dow +0.4% ; S&P 500 -0.5% ; Nasdaq -1.8% . Knee-jerk selling could be following knee-jerk buying, but some vaccine questions still remain, including production and distribution, how long it will protect against infection and how well it will work in the elderly.

Tensions over the size of a coronavirus stimulus package also resurfaced as lawmakers reconvened following the election, while President Trump continues to challenge the results of the national vote.