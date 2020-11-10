SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to sell global ingredients segment and related assets to an Amsterdam based global commodity trading company, Amsterdam Commodities N.V. (OTC:ACNFF) for a debt and cash free consideration of €330M.

The transaction is expected to close by January 2021.

As per the agreement, SunOpta will sell processing facilities located in Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Silistra, Bulgaria; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; and Yirgalem, Ethiopia.

The Global Ingredients business contributed ~$488M to company’s net sales for the twelve months ended September 26, 2020.

The transaction valuation represents an approximate 10x multiple of Adjusted EBITDA for the standalone business and is highly tax efficient and is expected to be accretive to the company’s long-term growth rate and margin profile further focusing the company on delivering more consistent financial results for shareholders.

Proceeds will be used for capital investment primarily into the core Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment and to pay down debt.