Neil Patel Digital, who has helped digital marketers at Amazon, Microsoft, Airbnb, and Google accelerate growth through performance marketing has signed a strategic partnership to integrate AudioEye's (OTC:AEYE) digital accessibility platform with Neil Patel's Ubersuggest SEO platform to show digital marketers how accessibility impacts the performance of SEO.

"Accessibility has a wide impact beyond compliance–it's the foundation for building a compelling and inclusive experience for anyone accessing digital content," said David Moradi, Interim CEO at AudioEye. "We're thrilled to partner with Neil Patel to help companies understand how accessibility and SEO go hand-in-hand to eliminate barriers to digital content."