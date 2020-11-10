Yum! Brands' (NYSE:YUM) Pizza Hut to bring a plant-based meat pizza to the masses with the nationwide launch of new Beyond Pan Pizzas, the Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and the Great Beyond Pizza in partnership with plant-based leader Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

"Our partnership with Pizza Hut is a category first and together we will continue to raise the bar on game changing product innovations as we introduce the delicious taste of Beyond Meat products to pizza fans nationwide. We're thrilled to be on this journey with Pizza Hut that enables us to further increase access to better-for-you plant-based meat as we continue to expand our partnership with Yum! Brands," said Ethan Brown, CEO & Founder, Beyond Meat.

Beyond continues down 17.6% premarket after its earnings flub last night.

Previously: Beyond Meat -22% after Q3 results fall short, warning on soft foodservice demand (Nov. 9)

Previously: Beyond Meat jumps back to positive, +4.2% after clarifying 'co-creator' role in McDonald's patty (Nov. 9)

Previously: McDonald's unveils McPlant test; Beyond Meat -5% (Nov. 9)