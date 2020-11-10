Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) jumps 13% premarket after entering into an agreement with Lonza for the manufacturing of AdCOVID, company's next-generation, single-dose intranasal vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

AdCOVID is expected to provide durable immunity of up to a year or more following a single dose and to have an excellent tolerability and stability profile.

AdCOVID is expected to be shipped without cold chain and permit common refrigerated storage conditions without the need for specialized freezer storage.

The company plans to commence a clinical study of AdCOVID in Q4, with a data readout anticipated in Q1 2021.

Yesterday, ALT reported its consensus beating Q3, with a revenue increase of 359.4% to $2.94M.

Recently, the company announced positive preclinical results which shows intranasal administration of AdCOVID stimulated a strong induction of neutralizing antibodies in serum and a CD8+ killer T cell response focused in the lungs of vaccinated mice.

AdCOVID also stimulated a robust mucosal IgA antibody response in the respiratory tract.

Also, ALT and UAB have expanded their collaboration to include additional preclinical studies of AdCOVID in support of further development for AdCOVID.

The company also initiated a collaboration with Saint Louis University and has inked agreement with DynPort Vaccine Company for AdCOVID.

“2020 has been a transformational year for Altimmune as our pipeline continues to mature and we progress five novel investigational candidates into clinical development,” said Vipin K. Garg, Ph.D., President and CEO.

While Quant Rating is Neutral, Wall Street sell siders are Very Bullish.