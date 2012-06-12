HollyFrontier (HFC +3.2%) is upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus, which says HFC's "refineries...
Jun. 12, 2012 11:53 AM ETHollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)HFCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
HollyFrontier (HFC +3.2%) is upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus, which says HFC's "refineries are well situated to take advantage of WTI's discount to other crudes, and have access to cheaper Canadian crudes and product shortfalls in PADD 2." The firm adds that the refineries are more insulated from falling gasoline demand than those of some rivals.