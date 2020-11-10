Gresham Worldwide, a global defense business of DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) to acquire Relec Electronics, based in England for ~$3.93M in cash at closing with additional contingent cash payments up to ~$655K based on future financial performance.

Closing of the transaction is expected on November 20, 2020.

Relec, established in 1978, is an English supplier of power conversion and display technology products in the industrial, rail transportation and emerging electronic markets.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive and includes ~$1.2M of net tangible assets.

Gresham Power Electronics and Relec will continue to operate as stand-alone businesses.

Karen Jay, Managing Director of Gresham Power Electronics, adds, “We spearheaded the Relec acquisition with a view to gaining access to additional resources and products to increase the range of offerings and service levels that Gresham Worldwide could provide to its customers. This deal significantly increases our footprint in the U.K. and Europe and gives both companies more scale, technical capabilities and offerings to move to the next level in defense, marine, rail, medical and industrial vertical markets in the UK and Europe.”