PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) has initiated VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 trial evaluating the combination of its lead candidate, PDS0101 and Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the first-line treatment of head and neck cancer that has returned or spread.

The 100-subject study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of PDS0101/pembrolizumab combo, with main efficacy endpoint as shrinkage of the tumor referred to as the objective response rate at nine months following the initiation of treatment.

In separate partnership with the National Cancer Institute, and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, PDS Biotech is conducting additional Phase 2 studies in advanced HPV-associated cancers and advanced localized cervical cancer respectively.﻿

PDS0101 is an immunotherapy designed to treat HPV-related cancers.