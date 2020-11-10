Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) reports comparable store-sales increased 10.2% vs. consensus of 7%, led by DIY Omnichannel business.

Adjusted gross margin rate up 50 bps to 44.4% vs. consensus of 44.2%, driven by improvements in pricing actions and supply chain efficiencies as well as favorable channel mix.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate improved 133 bps to 33.7% vs. consensus of 33.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate up 183 bps to 10.7% vs. consensus of 10.4%.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 0.7M common shares for $109.6M at an average price of $153.06/share.

Store count -251 Y/Y to 4,811.

Due to continued volatility, the company refrains from providing any guidance.

Shares up 2% premarket.

Previously: Advance Auto Parts EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (Nov. 10)