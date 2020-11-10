AerCap (NYSE:AER): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.24 misses by $0.16 ; GAAP EPS of -$6.66 misses by $8.10 .

Revenue of $1.03B (-13.4% Y/Y) misses by $70M .

Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap, said "While the aviation industry continues to face challenges, we are seeing a steady recovery in air travel and in AerCap's cash flows from the lows of April. The positive developments announced yesterday regarding the near-term availability for a Covid-19 vaccine, as well as the planned roll-out of rapid pre-departure testing, should provide a further boost to the industry."

Press Release