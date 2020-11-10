Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.43 misses by $0.02 .

Revenue of $1.23M (-52.5% Y/Y) misses by $2.01M .

"We expect our cash runway to be further extended with the cost savings from our plan to shorten the DETERMINE Phase 3 dermatomyositis study to 28 weeks from one year. This decision is driven by recent changes in the dermatomyositis competitive landscape and will accelerate topline data readout to the second quarter of 2021," said Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., CEO.

Shares -1.64% PM.

Press Release