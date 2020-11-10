Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) announces plans to build new production facilities in China and Thailand. The company also intends to expand its facility in the Netherlands.

The latest round of expansions will add over 100K metric tons of fully cooked poultry capacity and build on Tyson's global growth strategy to become the leader in protein by serving emerging markets and strategic customers.

"These investments allow us to increase our in-country operations and global export capabilities, helping us bring more safe, high-quality protein for consumers in these countries as well as for customers in other parts of the world," says CEO Dean Banks.

Source: Press Release

