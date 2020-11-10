Revance's Daxi flunks in plantar fasciitis study
Nov. 10, 2020 7:10 AM ETRevance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)RVNCBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) down 6% in premarket on results from its Phase 2 trial evaluating daxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the management of plantar fasciitis, a common source of heel pain.
- The study at both doses, failed to meet the primary efficacy endpoint of statistically significant improvement from baseline in foot pain score at week 8, compared to placebo. Though DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection resulted in significant, measurable pain relief after treatment that was numerically greater than placebo.
- Subjects treated with DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection showed average reduction in pain score of 3.29 (54.6% reduction) at 80 unit dose (vs. placebo) and 3.25 (50.1% reduction) at 120 unit (vs. placebo and 80U), compared to placebo subjects at 2.75 (45.1% reduction).
- DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection was found to be safe and well-tolerated at both doses through Week 24. No serious treatment-related adverse events and no dose dependent increase in adverse events was observed. The two most common treatment-related adverse events were (for 80U, 120U and placebo, respectively) injection site pain (6.1%, 5.6%, 5.8%) and injection site erythema (2.0%, 1.9%, 1.9%).