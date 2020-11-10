Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) inks a multi-year deal with Beyoncé, who the company says is the most requested artist by Peloton's global community of more than 3.6M members.

In the coming months, Beyoncé will continue to work closely with Peloton on various forms of class curation across all workout disciplines, touching on areas of importance to her, including music, movement, fitness and wellness. The partnership will include a Homecoming season celebration for students at historically black colleges and universities via classes across multiple fitness categories, including indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga and meditation.

The two are also gifting two-year Peloton Digital memberships to students at 10 HBCUs, providing access to a full library of fitness classes through the Peloton App that can be used with or without equipment. Additionally, Peloton will build on its relationships with each of these schools to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships at both the internship and undergraduate levels.

The new content is accessible on the Peloton App, as well as through the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Tread+.

PTON +4.42% premarket to $104.47.

Source: Press Release

