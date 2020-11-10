The European Commission has designated Orphan Drug tag to Forma Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:FMTX) FT-4202 for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD). The product candidate was previously granted Fast Track, Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations in the U.S. for SCD.

The designation provides financial and regulatory incentives to the sponsor company and 10 years of market exclusivity.

The company prepares to initiate a Phase 2/3 trial with FT-4202 in 1Q of 2021, and is currently enrolling patients with SCD in a Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics of FT-4202.