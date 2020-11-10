Dollar General (NYSE:DG) announces plans to build a $85M combination dry and DG Fresh distribution center in Blair, Nebraska.

At full capacity, the contemporary facility is expected to create approximately 400 new career opportunities and support more than 1,500 stores in the Midwest.

Construction is scheduled to begin next month with completion currently slated for early 2022.

Dollar General says it takes a number of factors into consideration when choosing sites for its distribution centers and cold storage facilities, including proximities to DG stores, local business environments and local workforces, among many others.

DG +0.10% premarket to $210.70.

Source: Press Release

Dollar General is expected to report earnings during the first week of December. See consensus estimates.