D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) issues FY2021 guidance that exceeds the average analyst estimates, as the housing boom shows no signs of stopping as both housing inventory and mortgage rates remain low.

The homebuilder also increased its quarterly cash dividend by 14% to 20 cents per share.

D.R. Horton's stock gains 2.9% in premarket trading.

Sees fiscal 2021 consolidated revenue of $24.0B-$25.0B; consensus is $22.9B.

Sees 77,000-80,000 homes closed in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2021 vs. 65,388 in FY 2020 and consensus of 76,020.

Fiscal 2020 Q4 EPS of $2.24 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.78 and increased from $1.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The current quarter results include an income tax benefit of $15.8M related to federal energy efficient homes tax credits that were retroactively reinstated earlier in the year.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 was $6.40B, exceeding the consensus estimate of $5.89B and up from $5.04B in Q4 2019.

Q4 net sales orders of 23,726 rose 81% Y/Y and value of $7.3B increased 84% Y/Y.

Q4 cancellation rate fell to 19% vs. 23% a year earlier.

Sales order backlog at Sept. 30, 2020 was 26,683 homes vs. 13,613 homes at Sept. 30, 2019; backlog by value was $8.19B vs. $4.14B a year earlier.

"With 38,000 homes in inventory, an ample supply of lots and continued strong sales trends in October, we are well-positioned for another great year in fiscal 2021," said Chairman Donald R. Horton.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

